CALEDONIA — Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., will host its 18th annual Tomatomania from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Tomatomania is a tomato lover’s festival with blind tasting, music, food and drinks.
This event features a free blind taste test of more than 100 different tomatoes, many of which are heirloom types. All are homegrown by Milaeger’s and are grouped by category such as cherry, paste, novelty, etc.
After guests have sampled as many types as they like, they can vote for their favorites. The voting helps Milaeger's determine which tomato plant varieties they will offer in the coming year. After voting, guests are given a reference key to make notes on their favorites. In addition to the usual red tomatoes, Milaeger's also features many yellow, orange, green and black, as well as bicolor types. All tomato shapes will be there, from the tiniest currant tomato to the jumbo types.
Milaeger's also has nearly 20 types of hot and savory peppers for sampling, including the world’s hottest Carolina Reaper pepper and some varieties that Milaeger's is trialing for the first time. Tomatoes and peppers will be sold.
In addition to the free tomato and pepper tasting, other free activities include wine sampling, tequila tasting featuring Camarena tequila, Miss Mary’s Bloody Mary mix and local draft beer.
With the purchase of tickets, guests can enjoy the Tomatomania Salsa Center which features a wide variety of salsa and pico de gallo creations — all made with Milaeger's tomatoes and peppers. Other palate pleasers include tomato and pepper infused guacamole recipes and Milaeger's famous Caprese Bruschetta and gourmet BLT’s.
Draft beers and growlers will be available including a draft jalapeno beer and a bottled habanero beer. Racine Brewery will be featured. Milaeger's will also have wine by the glass, bloody marys, their famous tequila sunrises, Milaeger mules, margaritas and greyhounds.
In addition to these food and beverage offerings, Milaeger's Java Garden Café will be serving its regular menu plus specials created just for this event. Out on the Weber grill, their will be brats, hot dogs and burgers with a homemade tomato jam. Chips and soda will be available.
In the dessert category, Dan Reisdorf will be making a selection of mini-malts. Reisdorf will be using his vintage “soda jerk” equipment, some of which was manufactured in Racine many years ago.
Master gardener volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Extension Horticultural Program will be on hand to answer garden questions.
Live classic rock music will be played by Sipos & Young from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
