YORKVILLE — UW-Extension Master Gardener volunteers will have a display at the Racine County Fair in Union Grove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in the Horticulture Building. They will be available to assist with plant related inquiries and offer advice. If you would like to discuss a plant issue with them, bring specimens, if possible, to aid in determining identification, symptoms and possible causes.
Recent plant maladies brought to the attention of the Master Gardener plant health advisors include the following:
- Leaves on roses, hollyhocks, hibiscus and linden trees have become skeletonized. The culprit may be Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) which are active in our area from July through August. These green and copper brown, metallic looking pests not only attack the foliage of susceptible plants but can also cause damage to the flowers and fruits.
Since the adult stage of Japanese beetles are active at the same time as most pollinators, be cautious when controlling this pest. For small populations, the use of an insecticide can be avoided by hand-picking the beetles and putting them into a bucket of soapy water to drown. Cover vegetable and fruit crops with a light fabric or floating row cover during the afternoon and evening to offer some protection from these pests.
A recently introduced method of control is the use of a bacterial pesticide, Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae, that doesn’t affect pollinators as the more commonly known, Bt, Bacillus thuringiensis, which is toxic to some insects. Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae has shown to be moderately effective on the adult stage of the Japanese beetle and may be applied to the foliage of landscape plants and vegetable crops.
- Leaves on pumpkins are distorted, puckered, and mottled in color. These symptoms may indicate a viral infection, with one of the most common being cucumber mosaic virus which can infect a variety of hosts, such as cucumber, pumpkin, melon, squash, other vegetables, and weeds.
There is no cure for plants infected by cucumber mosaic virus. The virus overwinters in susceptible weeds, crops, and ornamental plants. Aphids spread the virus from infected plants and transmit it to other plants. In an attempt to avoid the spread of cucumber mosaic, plant resistant varieties, remove weed hosts, and use floating row covers to prevent aphids from feeding on crops. Remove and dispose of any plants infected with a virus.
- Oak leaves are brown and the underside of the leaves are covered with circular bumps. The abnormal growths are called galls and contain a small wasp larvae from the family Cynipida. These galls can occur on oaks from the white oak group (common on burr oaks). Galls are usually considered a cosmetic issue and control is rarely recommended.
If you can’t visit the Master Gardeners at the county fair, Master Gardener plant health advisors staff a plant health help desk on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville, to assist with plant related inquiries. The help desk phone is 262-886-8451.
