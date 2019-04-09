As the tips of tulips and daffodils start to poke out of the soil, and the grass regains its greenness, I am reminded that Spring 2019 is on its way. With the arrival of spring comes my urge for spring cleaning where I find myself wanting to clear out clutter and to discard worn out electronics and household hazardous wastes that have accumulated over the past year — or many years, in my case.
If you are anything like me then you will be glad to know that the household hazardous waste, electronic and refrigerant waste collections are getting underway.
What is Household Hazardous Waste? Household hazardous waste (HHW) is any waste product found in your home, yard or garage that can cause substantial harm to human health or the environment when improperly handled.
Who can participate? Depending on the event, you will need to reside in the local municipality so it is important to check with your governmental unit, the city, town and/or village in which you reside.
What products/items are typically accepted? Household hazardous waste items include household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products.
Accepted electronic waste (e-waste) items include computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, iPods, TVs, VCRs, DVD, CD and MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. All e-waste items will be accepted free of charge.
Refrigerant waste items include refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.
What is not accepted? The following items are generally not accepted: Lead acid batteries which include vehicle and power tool batteries, latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.
Why isn’t latex (water-based) paint accepted? Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.
Where can I take lead acid batteries? Lead acid batteries can often be recycled at retail establishments that sell batteries. It is suggested that residents call to confirm that a retail establishment will accept recycled batteries before dropping it off.
Where can I find information about recycling services offered throughout the year? UW-Extension created a website to promote private sector recycling firms and promote sustainable living. Check out www.kenosharacinerecycles.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.