RACINE — The 35th annual Racine Home Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24, at Festival Hall, 5 fifth St.
The show features home improvement company products and services in Racine and surrounding counties for inside and outside the home.
It features home interiors, energy saving features, landscaping, home improvement seminars, prizes and more.
Visitors will be able to meet the experts, shop and compare, and see the latest in products, styles and colors. Find out how to create that “brand new home” feeling again. Highlights of the show are:
- Kitchen displays, flooring exhibits, room settings
- Bathrooms, interior design, home decorating
- Windows and doors, heating and air conditioning
- Waterfalls, fish ponds, fountains, solar energy
- Leafless gutters in action, saunas, running hot tubs
- Brick patios, plants, decks, pools, home design
- Landscaping, sunrooms
- Live demonstrations
- Do it–yourself educational and interactive exhibits
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3. There is no charge for ages 17 and younger.
