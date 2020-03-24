Citizen science to fight purple loosestrife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some commonly asked questions and answers:

Q. Can the beetles fly? If they can fly, why do we need to bring them to new stands of purple loosestrife?

A. Yes they can fly, but not well. They rarely make it to new stands more than 15 feet away.

Q. If we harvest beetles from already existing stands, doesn’t this mean those plants will lose out on the benefits of the beetle being there?

A. There needs to be responsible harvesting. While it would be easiest to take all the beetles from each plant, we should leave a sizeable population on each plant to ensure that they can still be effective on that plant.

People in Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee or Milwaukee county who want to participate in rearing beetles for the biocontrol project or have a stand of purple loosestrife where they want beetles released can contact Molly Bodde, local aquatic invasive species outreach specialist, at molly.bodde@aqua.wisc.edu.

Molly Bodde is the southeast Wisconsin Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Network coordinator for the Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0