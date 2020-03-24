Citizen science to fight purple loosestrife

Spring often reminds us of plants coming back to life, but unfortunately not all the beautiful plants contributing members of the local fauna and flora. Purple loosestrife, while gorgeous with it’s light purple shoots of flowers, is a danger to riverbanks and wetland areas. Purple loosestrife spreads primarily by rhizome (roots) and can create a monoculture in wetland area covering large swaths of land, reducing food and habitat availability for native animals and plants.
Pollinators will flutter from stalk to stalk of purple loosestrife along with our native wildflowers, ruling out the use of pesticides for many land managers.
So, with pesticides out of the question, alternative solutions are needed, such as the purple loosestrife biocontrol program. This program utilizes the galerucella beetle in helping to take down this invasive species. The beetle, like purple loosestrife, is not native to our region, but it is a specialist only eating the leaves of the purple loosestrife plant, removing the risk to our native plants.
Project sounds like an overwhelming term, but really it means participating in citizen science at home. Below are the basic steps to participating in the biocontrol project:
- Identify where you will be getting the purple loosestrife root stock
- Fill out permit with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Gather supplies: A kiddie pool, plastic pots (10 or more inches), potting soil, netting
- Get purple loosestrife rootstock either from your local aquatic invasive species (AIS) coordinator or harvest it yourself with permission from landowner
- Plant rootstock in plastic pots, net and place in kiddie pool in 2 inches of water
- Watch plants grow, and contact the AIS coordinator when they are between 18-24 inches tall
- Get beetles from AIS coordinator and place 10 on each plant. Wait a few weeks and watch them multiply
- Once they’ve increased in numbers, but before they run out of food (leaves), contact the AIS coordinator
- The coordinator helps deliver the beetles to a site to help reduce the population of purple loosestrife in your community.
You have free articles remaining.
Some commonly asked questions and answers:
Q. Can the beetles fly? If they can fly, why do we need to bring them to new stands of purple loosestrife?
A. Yes they can fly, but not well. They rarely make it to new stands more than 15 feet away.
Q. If we harvest beetles from already existing stands, doesn’t this mean those plants will lose out on the benefits of the beetle being there?
A. There needs to be responsible harvesting. While it would be easiest to take all the beetles from each plant, we should leave a sizeable population on each plant to ensure that they can still be effective on that plant.
People in Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee or Milwaukee county who want to participate in rearing beetles for the biocontrol project or have a stand of purple loosestrife where they want beetles released can contact Molly Bodde, local aquatic invasive species outreach specialist, at molly.bodde@aqua.wisc.edu.
Molly Bodde is the southeast Wisconsin Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Network coordinator for the Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!