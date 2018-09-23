Best Veterinarian:
1st Place: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center
2nd place: Belle City Veterinary Hospital, 4701 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
3rd place: Racine Veterinary Hospital, 5748 Taylor Ave, Mount Pleasant
Racine Veterinary Hospital Inc
Best Locally Owned Company
1st Place: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 2555 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant
2nd place: Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
3rd place: Medical WeightLoss and Wellness, 1458 Horizon Blvd. No. 150, Mount Pleasant
…
Magnolia Springs Veterinary Clinic has only been open since March 19. But Dr. Morgan McCoy and Dr. Melissa Gallick clearly brought their good reputations with them, as the clinic took Best of Racine County honors both for Best Locally Owned Company and Best Veterinarian.
“We are humbled,” McCoy said. “Our clients are great. We have a very good clientele, and it’s just been kind of fun getting to know everybody.”
Asked what make Magnolia Springs stand out, she said: “We really get to know our clients. It’s obviously about the patient, but I know what type of beer a certain client is brewing, and I know when another client is getting back from Peru. We take the time to get to know them.
“We take the time to explain the treatment: Here are the diagnostics, and here is the ‘why’ of what we’re doing.
“I think we operate at a high level of transparency. I think if I can explain why we are doing a test, you do build a high level of trust.”
Cathy Allison took her dog Sophie to see Dr. McCoy and said that she had a great experience.
"After just one session with Dr. McCoy, Sophie was walking straighter, sitting more normally and wanting to play outside in the snow for the first time in three years," Allison said. "I wish these treatments had been available to her much earlier in her life."
Magnolia Springs is to have a new location in the near future: McCoy and Gallick have purchased 3.3 acres at the northwest corner of Highway 20 and West Road (the northern extension of Highway H), roughly 2 miles from Interstate 94, and on July 18, the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of the veterinarians’ site, building and operational plan.
