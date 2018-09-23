Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Best Garden Center:

1st Place:  Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and 8718 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

2nd place: Wayne’s Daughters, 2429 43rd St., Raymond; 6207 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

3rd place: Stein’s Garden & Home, 6626 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Best Landscape Service:

1st Place:  Milaeger’s

2nd place: Neighborhood Lawn Care and Landscaping, 2650 4½ Mile Road, Caledonia

3rd place: Premier Lawns, 10518 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia

Milaeger’s continues to be Journal Times readers’ favorite when it comes to Best of Racine County voting.

For the sixth straight year, Milaeger’s took first place in voting in both the Landscape Service and Garden Center categories.

“We are so grateful for our loyal customers who appreciate what we do, and are really supportive for our company for 58 years now,” Milaeger’s President Kris Reisdorf said.

When asked why her company’s customers remain so supportive, Reisdorf replied: “I think it’s a combination of the people behind the company — our family, and our employees, who we consider our extended family: The care that they have in our customers makes the difference. They treat people the way they want to be treated.

“The second thing is the commitment to the customer: We grow our own plants, and select our own varieties very carefully for our area. I think our customers appreciate the quality and the selection.”

With two locations in the Racine metro area, Milaeger’s has come a long way from its origin in a 8-by-12 foot hobby greenhouse.

— Tom Farley

