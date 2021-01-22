Advancing the cutting edge of agriculture with new crops

A few years back a local resident gave me some educational bulletins from the year 1914, highlighting findings of livestock and agronomy research performed at the University of Wisconsin Agricultural Experiment Stations and county demonstration plots throughout the state.

One of the bulletins discusses the emergence of soybeans as new, promising crop for Wisconsin. At the time, soybeans were common in Asia and becoming a popular crop in the southern U.S. Seeing the potential in soybeans as a source of oil and livestock feed, Wisconsin researchers were trialing varieties and testing production and harvesting methods that would work for farmers in our state.

Many of the crops we know today as some of our most common, most widely grown, and highly marketable were once new to American farmers. Since the days when soybeans were “new” to this country, universities, nonprofits, private researchers, farmers and food and beverage companies have continued to push the envelope in the development and commercialization of new crops.