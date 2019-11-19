Test your home for radon

RACINE — The Racine Public Health Department would like to encourage residents to learn more about radon and the harmful effects of exposure.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Radon is an invisible and odorless radioactive gas, and can have a big impact on indoor air quality. Testing is the only way to know the level of exposure.

A test kit can be purchased for $7 at the Racine Public Health Department, 730 Washington Ave., Room 1. The kit provides information on how to collect a sample for testing.

For more information about radon or radon testing, call 262-636-9203 or go to cityofracine.org/Health/Radon.

