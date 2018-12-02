RACINE — Senior citizens age 55 and older are invited to take part in free exercise classes offered at Ascension-All Saints in 2019. Class registration will be open to the public Dec. 17 to Jan. 18.
Classes accepting new members are:
Slow Pace
- Monday and Wednesday, 10:30–11:15 a.m., Senior Services Exercise Room, West Professional Office Building–B, 3805 Spring St.
- Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 am–12:15 p.m., Rocker Room, Medical Office Building, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.
Moderate Pace
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9-9:45 a.m., Senior Services Exercise Room, West Professional Office Building-B, 3805 Spring St.
Pilates-Exercising on Mats
- Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Rocker Room, Medical Office Building, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.
Those interested in signing up for a class may call 262-687-8075 beginning Dec. 17 and leave a message with the requested information. People may sign up for one pair of classes. People may sign up for themself and a spouse with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 25. New members may begin classes Feb. 4. A 2019 registration card and Health Information Form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class or their participation will be suspended.
Class participants are expected to call the Senior Services office at All Saints if they will be absent for more than two consecutive weeks. Slots vacant for six weeks or more may be filled from the class waiting list. If gone six weeks or more, participants are asked to call before returning to class to confirm that a slot is still open, or to explore what other class options are available.
