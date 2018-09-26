Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Immunizations
CITY OF RACINE

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.

TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.

STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.

RACINE PARKS, RECREATION

AND CULTURAL SERVICES

DANCE CARDIO KICKBOXING CLASS: The ongoing fitness class that features dancing, toning and shaping using low-impact, body-weight movement. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St. Fee: $2. Call Jeanne Brenner at 262-636-9416 for more information.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.

Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.

All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.

TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.

All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.

In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.

For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.

