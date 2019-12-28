Health & Fitness File

ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES: Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:
- “Moderate Pace,” Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- “Pilates-Exercise on Mats,” Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.
People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up beginning Dec. 20 and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.
CITY OF RACINE
ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.
For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Classes are held at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, unless otherwise listed. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
HEALTHY LIVING WITH CHRONIC PAIN: Science has shown that the mind and the body are interconnected in the experience of pain. Participants will explore ways to better manage their chronic pain. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Oak Park Place, 1700 S. Teut Road, Burlington.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: This class is recommended for expectant parents, parents who are adopting and grandparents. Information presented during this class includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Fee: $25.
STRONG BODIES STRENGTH TRAINING PROGRAM: This is a 10- to 12-week exercise program for all ages. Class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 3-March 11. Fee: $40.
