BLOOD DRIVE: Conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. Donors will receive a $10 coupon for Noodles & Co. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritas2020.

AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE: Attendees will refresh their driving skills, learn new rules of the road and learn research-based driving strategies to stay safe behind the wheel. There is no test to pass. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway. Fees: $20 for AARP members, $25 others. Payment collected on first day of class.

WALK WITH A DOC: Learn about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers. Ashley Voss, nurse practioner, will speak on "Which Flu are You? 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.

