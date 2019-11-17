Health & Fitness File
Blood drive
Metro Newspaper Service

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who donate blood will receive a $10 e-gift card. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritasnovember.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Go to aurora.org/events.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.

