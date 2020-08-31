Downtown Racine Corp.
BEND & BREW: Outdoor yoga session, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, through fall as long as weather permits, Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions are led by Yoga Roots Racine with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Bring a yoga mat or towel and water. Social distancing and class limits of 25 people will be enforced. Free (donations accepted for instructors). Participants should arrive 10 minutes prior to start time to sign in. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. Cancellation announcements will be posted on the DRC Facebook page.
Health & Fitness File is published every Tuesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Email information to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com; mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or fax to 262-631-1780.
