Health & Fitness File

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who donate blood will receive a $10 e-gift card. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritasnovember.

CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30-4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.