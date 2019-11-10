Health & Fitness File

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH
BLOOD DRIVE: Conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who donate blood will receive a $10 e-gift card. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritasnovember.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30-4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30-4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2-5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
To register, go to aurora.org/events.
WALK WITH A DOC: Learn about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers. Vickie Bleser and Dr. Julie Klein will speak on "Hit the Pause Button on Screen Time." 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free.
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Free.
