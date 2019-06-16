{{featured_button_text}}

DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.

BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, June 22-Aug. 31 (no class Aug. 3). Free (donations accepted). Arrive 5-10 minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses:

  • Coffee locations: Red Onion Cafe, Divino Gelato Cafe, The Nash.
  • Beer locations: Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pub on Wisconsin, Joey’s Yardarm.
  • Mimosa location: The Maple Table.

Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).

