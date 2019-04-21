ST. MONICA'S SENIOR LIVING
HEALTH FAIR & OPEN HOUSE: Free services will include Safe Assured ID registration, medication disposal, balance assessment, and dental, hearing, vision, cognitive and dermatology screenings. Tours of the St. Monica's community will be available as well as a $5 lunch. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
STRONG BODIES: This exercise class of 10 to 12 weeks includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, May 1-July 5, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Fee: $40. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.
Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.
All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.
TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.
All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.
In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.
For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM
YOGA AT THE MUSEUM: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. Fee: $15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.