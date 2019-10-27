SEALED AIR YMCA
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE INSURANCE SEMINAR: Features a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents. 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 12 or 26, Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Free. For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
MOVEMENT & MUSIC: PARKINSON DISEASE EXERCISE: Presented by the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, the class incorporates stretches, strength training, posture, balance and walking drills, as well as vocal exercises. According to WPA, exercise helps improve Parkinson’s symptoms. Caregivers are welcome. 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 30-Dec. 18, Burlington Public Library at 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Free. Registration is required by sending email to maryw@wiparkinson.org or call 414-430-3561.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.To register, go to aurora.org/events.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information in this noncertification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Fee: $20.
STRONG BODIES — A STRENGTH TRAINING PROGRAM: A six-week exercise program for all ages. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6-Dec. 18, or Fridays, Nov. 8-Dec. 20. Fee: $25.
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30. Free.
You have free articles remaining.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.
Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.
All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.
TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.
All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.
In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.
For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.