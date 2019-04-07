Try 3 months for $3

SIENA RETREAT CENTER

STRESS RELEASE USING ACUPRESSURE: Practitioners of the nonprofit Soul Lightening International is offering the class. Participants will learn how to use acupressure points on themselves to relieve stress. Soul Lightening International formulated this protocol in the aftermath of 9/11 and now share it with people all over the world. Friday, April 12, 3-5 p.m., Siena Retreat Center Pine Room, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia. People should wear comfortable clothes. There is no class fee; donations will be accepted. For more information, call 414-791-1339 or email kathykayenergy@gmail.com.

 

