Blood drive

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are strongly encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who sign in to donate blood will receive a free pair of ear buds. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritaseptember.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

WALK WITH A DOC: Learn about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers. Dr. Cristina Muresanu will speak on "Low Impact Exercises." 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. To register, go to aurora.org/events.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.

