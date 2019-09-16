ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH
BLOOD DRIVE: Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are strongly encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who sign in to donate blood will receive a free pair of ear buds. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritaseptember.
You have free articles remaining.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
WALK WITH A DOC: Learn about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers. Dr. Cristina Muresanu will speak on "Low Impact Exercises." 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.