AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
BABYSITTING BASICS: A hands-on workshop for beginning babysitters ages 9 and older. Participants will learn and practice basics of babysitting, American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR, safety and emergency preparedness and stages of child development. 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 19, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Fee: $10. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
WALK WITH A DOC: Dr. James Webley will speak on “Spine Health.” 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Listen to Webley speak and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk with medical providers. Presented by Aurora Health Care.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
