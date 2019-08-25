AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 Mc Canna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.aurora.org/events.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: This non-certification course covers safe sleep, SIDS reduction stragegies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent a child from drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Fee: $20.
STEPPING ON — BUILDING CONFIDENCE AND REDUCING FALLS: The class covers simple balance and strength training, how vision plays a role in keeping balance, how medication can contribute to falls, ways to stay safe when out and about, safe footwear and how to check a home for safety. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4-Oct. 16. Fee: $10.
DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.
BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Free (donations accepted). Arrive at least five minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.
Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.
All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.
TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.
All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.
In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.
For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.
