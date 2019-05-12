Try 3 months for $3

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Conducted by the Blood Center of Wisconsin. Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritasmay.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

OSTEOPOROSIS — STRAIGHTEN UP YOU FACTS ON BONE HEALTH: Amy Warren, physical therapist, presents information on osteoporosis, with emphasis on risk factors, diagnosis and how to improve bone health at any age. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Go to www.aurora.org/events.

BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

WALK WITH A DOC: Dr. Scott Beatse will speak on “Exercise & Pregnancy.” 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Listen to Beatse speak and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk with medical providers. Presented by Aurora Health Care.

CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.

TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.

STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.

