TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.

All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.

In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.

For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.

