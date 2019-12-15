Health & Fitness File

ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES: Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:
- "Moderate Pace," Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- "Pilates-Exercise on Mats," Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.
People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up beginning Dec. 20 and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
To register, go to aurora.org/events.
WALK WITH A DOC: Learn about a current health topic, then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers. Dr. Stephen Welka will speak on "Am I Having an MI (heart attack)?" 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free.
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Free.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.
Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.
All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.
TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.
All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.
In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.
For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.
Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.