CITY OF RACINE
MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION SERIES: Free adult mental health discussion series. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-23, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They will be presented by Felicia S. Smith, MSW. Topics are:
- Oct. 2: "What is Mental Health?" covering how mental health affects how a person thinks, behaves and socializes.
- Oct. 9: "What is Anxiety?" covering symptoms of anxiety.
- Oct. 16: "What is Depression?" covering signs and symptoms of depression.
- Oct. 23: "Community Resources" covering local resources that are available.
ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.
For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
RACINE WELLNESS FAIR: Featuring community resources and food. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Gateway Technical College Racine Building, 1001 Main St. Free. Presented by the Racine Interfaith Coalition Health & Wellness Task Force. Call 262-635-9532 for more information.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
STEPPING ON — BUILDING CONFIDENCE AND REDUCING FALLS: Includes balance and strength training, how vision plays a role in keeping balance, how medication can contribute to falls, ways to stay safe when out and about in your community, what to look for in safe footwear and how to check a home for safety. 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Fee: $10.
GROWING UP IN THE 2000'S: Designed for mothers and their daughters in grades four to six. Hosted by a registered nurse who will discuss puberty and menstruation. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Fee: $15.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information in this noncertification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Fee: $20.
OSTEOPOROSIS — STRAIGHTEN UP YOUR FACTS ON BONE HEALTH: Osteoporosis affects more than half of men and women over the age of 60. Medications, diet and weight-bearing exercise can help prevent bone loss and strengthen already weak bones. Amy Warren, physical therapist, presents information on osteoporosis with emphasis on risk factors, diagnosis and how to improve bone health at any age. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Free.
