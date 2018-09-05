Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Zumba at North Beach
Buy Now

People let loose on July 17 during a Zumba class at North Beach. The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

Aurora Wellness Center

HEART FAILURE — DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS: A panel of experts will discuss heart failure. Experts include a pharmacist, physical therapist, registered dietitian and cardiac nurse practitioner. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.aurora.org/events. Free.

City of Racine

ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:

Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.

Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.

Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.

For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.

FOOT CARE CLINIC: Services are provided by the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association & Affiliates. The service includes a foot soak, nail care and lotion application. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Fee: $30. Call 262-636-9221 to register.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments