DR. JOHN BRYANT COMMUNITY CENTER
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION GROUPS: July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Felicia S. Smith, MSW, will lead a free series of adult mental health discussion groups from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. They are:
- July 3: "What is Mental Health?" Mental health affects how we as individuals think, our behaviors and how we socialize.
- July 10: "What is Anxiety?" Anxiety affects millions of adults.
- July 17: "What is Depression? "Some signs and symptoms of depression.
- July 24: "Community Resources." Local resources that are available.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.
Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.
All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.
TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.
All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.
In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.
For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.
DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.
BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, June 22-Aug. 31 (no class Aug. 3). Free (donations accepted). Arrive 5-10 minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses:
- Coffee locations: Red Onion Cafe, Divino Gelato Cafe, The Nash.
- Beer locations: Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pub on Wisconsin, Joey’s Yardarm.
- Mimosa location: The Maple Table.
Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).
