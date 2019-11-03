{{featured_button_text}}

SEALED AIR YMCA

MEDICARE ADVANTAGE INSURANCE SEMINAR: Features a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents. 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 12 or 26, Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Free. For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.

CITY OF RACINE

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
  • Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
  • Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.

For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments