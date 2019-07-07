ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
DIABETES AND YOUR EYES: Shelby LaTona, senior community health manager for Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, will discuss how to prevent vision loss from diabetes complications and the available treatment options. She will also talk about breaking barriers to vision care. 4:45-6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Ascension All Saints lower level, 3801 Spring St. Free.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
MEDICARE ABCs: Confused by Medicare and need help navigating it? Leanne Cowles will help explain the basics of Medicare and the different parts ranging from A to C. No plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 15, Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. Register at www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26 (no class July 29), Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
MONUMENT SQUARE
POP UP WELLNESS EVENT: Monument Square will be transformed to a Wellness Center. Visitors can try services like massage, wellness coaching, reiki, acupressure, asyurveda, essential oils, yoga, personal fitness and social wellness. Vendors will demonstrate their goods and services. New this year is Business Class, local vendors supporting women in transition between jobs or careers. They will get styling and interviewing help from local experts in hair, fashion and recruiting. Pop Up Play features free games for children. There will be giveaways. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Free.
DR. JOHN BRYANT COMMUNITY CENTER
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION GROUPS: July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Felicia S. Smith, MSW, will lead a free series of adult mental health discussion groups from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. They are:
- July 10: “What is Anxiety?” Anxiety affects millions of adults.
- July 17: “What is Depression? “Some signs and symptoms of depression.
- July 24: “Community Resources.” Local resources that are available.
DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.
BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31 (no class Aug. 3). Free (donations accepted). Arrive 5-10 minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
