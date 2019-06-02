WAYMAN AME CHURCH
DIABETES IS A CRISIS: The Racine Kenosha Black Nurses Association presents this health workshop on sugar diabetes. Featuring a question and answer session. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 8, Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive. Freewill offering accepted.
YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SERIES: A series of three programs presented by the Alzheimer’s Association designed for family caregivers, and people who have a family member or friend that is experiencing memory related issues or a recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5-19, Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible).
Session titles are: June 5, “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia”; June 12, “Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors”; June 19, “Effective Communication Strategies — When Caring for a Person with Dementia.”
People can attend one or all of the sessions. To register, call 800-272-3900 or go to www.alz.org/CRF (entering zip code 53182).
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
CANCER SURVIVOR SERIES: MOVING FORWARD-FITNESS CHECK-IN: Join the Aurora Wellness Center fitness specialists for a mind/body, strength or cardio workout for all fitness levels. 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 Mc Canna Parkway, Burlington. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
