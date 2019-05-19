Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION SERIES: A series of three programs presented by the Alzheimer’s Association designed for family caregivers, and people who have a family member or friend that is experiencing memory related issues or a recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5-19, Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible). 

Session titles are: June 5, "Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia"; June 12, "Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors"; June 19, "Effective Communication Strategies — When Caring for a Person with Dementia."

People can attend one or all of the sessions. To register, call 800-272-3900 or go to www.alz.org/CRF (entering zip code 53182).

