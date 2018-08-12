Aurora Wellness Center
BABYSITTING BASICS: Hands-on workshop for beginning babysitters ages 9 and older. Participants will learn and practice basics of babysitting, American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR, safety and emergency preparedness and stages of child development. 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 17, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.aurora.org/events. Fee: $10.
Burlington Public Library
ADVANCED DIRECTIVES — DO OTHERS KNOW YOUR WISHES?: An Advanced Directive is a declaration to physicians (Wisconsin living will) that a person completes stating what they want done if they are in the process of dying. Presented by an Aurora Wellness Center social worker. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. Free.
Downtown Racine Corp.
MOVE & GROOVE — ZUMBA: Outdoor zumba, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $10 (includes $5 Downtown gift certificate). Call 262-634-6002 for more information.
BEND & BREW: Yoga session, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1. Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $15 (includes $5 coupon for coffee or beer and participating locations).
