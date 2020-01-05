Health & Fitness File

RACINE CURLING CLUB
LEARN-2-CURL: Information on how to curl will be explained to youth ages 12 and older and adults (children should weigh at least 60 pounds). Event is held on ice and temperature is approximately 40 degrees. People should wear loose clothing in layers and gym shoes. Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 11-12, Racine Curling Club, 1914 Melvin Ave. Free. Go to racinecurlingclub.com.
ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES: Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration through Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:
- “Moderate Pace,” Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- “Pilates-Exercise on Mats,” Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.
People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.
You have free articles remaining.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
BARIATRIC SURGERY INFORMATION SEMINAR: Dr. Peter Garza Jr., a board-certified surgeon with expertise in performing a variety of surgical weight-loss techniques, will present the program. 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. To register, go to aurora.org/events.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs.