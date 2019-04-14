Try 3 months for $3

WALK WITH A DOC: Dr. Mark Brower will speak on "Better Nutrition, Better Eyes." 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Listen to Brower speak and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk with medical providers. Presented by Aurora Health Care.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

