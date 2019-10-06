YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
TAKING MEDICATIONS, OVER THE COUNTER SUPPLEMENTS AND CBD OILS SAFELY: Brian Bock, a registered pharmacist, will speak on CBD products or prescribed and over the counter medications and potential drug-to-drug interactions. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Yorkville United Methodist Church, located at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped-accessible). Free.
CITY OF RACINE
MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION SERIES: Free adult mental health discussion series. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They will be presented by Felicia S. Smith, MSW. Topics are:
- Oct. 9: “What is Anxiety?” covering symptoms of anxiety.
- Oct. 16: “What is Depression?” covering signs and symptoms of depression.
- Oct. 23: “Community Resources” covering local resources that are available.
CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.
TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.
You have free articles remaining.
STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register, go to aurora.org/events or call 800-499-5736.
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information in this noncertification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Fee: $20.
GROWING UP IN THE 2000s: Designed for mothers and their daughters in grades four to six. Hosted by a registered nurse who will discuss puberty and menstruation. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Fee: $15.
CANCER SURVIVOR SERIES: MOVING FORWARD — EATING HEALTHY THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS: Learn some tips and tricks to resist unhealthy choices from Aurora dietitians. 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Free.
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.