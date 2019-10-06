{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

TAKING MEDICATIONS, OVER THE COUNTER SUPPLEMENTS AND CBD OILS SAFELY: Brian Bock, a registered pharmacist, will speak on CBD products or prescribed and over the counter medications and potential drug-to-drug interactions. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Yorkville United Methodist Church, located at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped-accessible). Free.

CITY OF RACINE

MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION SERIES: Free adult mental health discussion series. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They will be presented by Felicia S. Smith, MSW. Topics are:

  • Oct. 9: “What is Anxiety?” covering symptoms of anxiety.
  • Oct. 16: “What is Depression?” covering signs and symptoms of depression.
  • Oct. 23: “Community Resources” covering local resources that are available.

CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.

TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.

STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to http://cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register, go to aurora.org/events or call 800-499-5736.

INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information in this noncertification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Fee: $20.

GROWING UP IN THE 2000s: Designed for mothers and their daughters in grades four to six. Hosted by a registered nurse who will discuss puberty and menstruation. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Fee: $15.

CANCER SURVIVOR SERIES: MOVING FORWARD — EATING HEALTHY THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS: Learn some tips and tricks to resist unhealthy choices from Aurora dietitians. 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Free.

ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Free.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

