Aurora Wellness Center
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.aurora.org/events.
INFANT CPR AND SAFETY: This class is recommended for expectant parents, parents who are adopting and grandparents.This is a non-certification course. Topics include safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Fee: $20.
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE — WHAT DOES IT MEAN?: Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease provides a number of important benefits to diagnosed individuals, their caregivers and loved ones. Jennifer White, Alzheimer’s Association educator coordinator, will present the program. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Free.
City of Racine
INTENSATI WORKOUT: Erica Cardenas will guide participants through a transformational workout for their mind, body and spirit.” The intenSati style workouts are cardio based, combining spoken affirmations with yoga and meditation. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22, Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Free.
Downtown Racine Corp.
MOVE & GROOVE — ZUMBA: Outdoor zumba, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $10 (includes $5 Downtown gift certificate). Call 262-634-6002 for more information.
BEND & BREW: Yoga session, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1 (no class Aug. 4), Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $15 (includes $5 coupon for coffee or beer and participating locations).
Petrifying Springs Park
Classes are in Area No. 5 at Petrifying Springs Park, 761 Green Bay Road, Kenosha.
YOGA IN THE PARK: All ages and fitness levels are welcome. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6. Free. Registration begins at 5 p.m. People should bring their own yoga mat.
CROSSFIT IN THE PARK: All ages and fitness levels are welcome. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 1 and 8. Free. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
