Downtown Racine Corp.
MOVE & GROOVE — ZUMBA: Outdoor zumba, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $10 (includes $5 Downtown gift certificate). Call 262-634-6002 for more information.
BEND & BREW: Yoga session, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1. Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $15 (includes $5 coupon for coffee or beer and participating locations).
Aurora Wellness Center
Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. To register for a class, go to www.aurora.org/events.
HEARTSAVER CPR/AED: American Heart Association CPR course for the lay person. Review including adult, child CPR, choking management and AED with the option for infant CPR and choking management. 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 11. Fee: $50.
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE — WHAT DOES IT MEAN?: Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease provides a number of important benefits to diagnosed individuals, their caregivers and loved ones. Jennifer White, Alzheimer’s Association educator coordinator, will present the program. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Free.
