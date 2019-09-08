{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive
Metro Newspaper Service

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens aged 16 may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are strongly encouraged; walk-ins must be willing to wait for an open slot. All who sign in to donate blood will receive a free pair of ear buds. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. To schedule a donation time, call 877-232-4376 or go to bit.ly/stritaseptember.

CITY OF RACINE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC: Childhood and adult immunizations are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $20 fee is requested for all those receiving childhood immunization, however, the fee may be waived. Adult immunizations prices vary by vaccine, call 262-636-9431 for more information.

TB SKIN TEST: TB Skin Tests are offered by appointment only on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those receiving a TB Skin Test must return to have the skin test read on the Thursday afternoon of the clinic week between 1:30 and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 262-636-9431. A $15 fee is required for all clients and cannot be waived.

STD CLINIC: STD & HIV screenings are offered on a walk-in basis, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. A person having symptoms should call 262-636-9431 for an appointment during clinic hours. If a person is are unsure whether they need an appointment they should call the office. Clinic hours are 2:00pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A $20 fee is requested, however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

For more information, call 262-636-9431 or go to cityofracine.org/Health/Community-Health.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

