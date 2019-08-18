NAMI RACINE COUNTY
PEER-TO-PEER: NAMI Racine County is offering Peer-to-Peer, an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions. The course is designed to encourage growth, healing and recovery among participants. They will learn include how to create a personalized relapse prevention plan, interact with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions and reducing stress, understand the impacts of symptoms on their life and access resources to maintain their journey toward recovery. 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28. Free. Registration ends Aug. 26. Send email to Nicole Smart, nsmart@namiracine.org, or call 262-637-0582.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.
DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.
BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 24 and 31. Free (donations accepted). Arrive at least five minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).
