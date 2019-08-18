{{featured_button_text}}
Yoga on Monument Square

Bobbie Fedders, a registered yoga teacher, instructs a free yoga session on Monument Square in Downtown Racine on June 30, 2018. This year, Bend & Brew yoga sessions are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31 on the Sam Johnson Parkway in Downtown Racine (no class Aug. 3).

 MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo

NAMI RACINE COUNTY

PEER-TO-PEER: NAMI Racine County is offering Peer-to-Peer, an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions. The course is designed to encourage growth, healing and recovery among participants. They will learn include how to create a personalized relapse prevention plan, interact with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions and reducing stress, understand the impacts of symptoms on their life and access resources to maintain their journey toward recovery. 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28. Free. Registration ends Aug. 26. Send email to Nicole Smart, nsmart@namiracine.org, or call 262-637-0582.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

ART THERAPY CANCER SUPPORT OPEN STUDIO: Open Studio is an art group designed to aid group members in self-expression, relaxation and personal growth. It is open to cancer patients, survivors and companions. Each session is facilitated by a credentialed art therapist and will include a featured project. 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.

DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.

BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 24 and 31. Free (donations accepted). Arrive at least five minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses. Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

