ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
MEDICAL MISSION AT HOME: Participants will learn how volunteer caregivers offer free healthcare, dental and social and support services including medical evaluations, laboratory testing, X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, dental care, pharmacy/medications, spiritual services and community resources. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Park High School, 1901 12th St. Free. Go to www.medicalmissionathome.org.
CITY OF RACINE
ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
CELEBRATING LIVES AND PROVIDING SOLUTIONS: Attorney Jessica Sippel and funeral director Cindi Schweitzer from Integrity Funeral Home will give a talk about end of life preparation and making sure a families wishes are followed. 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. Registration is required. Go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
WIND LAKE FIRE DEPARTMENT
COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, Wind Lake Fire Department, 7857 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. For an appointment, go to bit.ly/windlakemay2019 or call 877-232-4376.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: This is a non-certification course covers safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Fee: $20. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
WASHINGTON PARK VELODROME
TRACK 101: Learn track cycling basics from track cyclists on the historic re-surfaced Washington Park Velodrome. Introduces the track bicycle, velodrome basics, proper track etiquette, group riding skills and mock racing. Participants must be at least 9 years old and bring a helmet, cycling shoes, track bike with pedals and appropriate cycling gear. There are limited track bikes available for use. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Washington Park Velodrome, Washington Road and 22nd Avenue, Kenosha. Fee: $10 (includes bike rental). For reservations, go to http://kenoshavelodrome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.