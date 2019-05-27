Try 3 months for $3
Alzheimer's

An Alzheimer's Association series is scheduled for June at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville.

YORKVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SERIES: A series of three programs presented by the Alzheimer’s Association designed for family caregivers, and people who have a family member or friend that is experiencing memory related issues or a recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5-19, Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville (handicapped accessible).

Session titles are: June 5, “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia”; June 12, “Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors”; June 19, “Effective Communication Strategies — When Caring for a Person with Dementia.”

People can attend one or all of the sessions. To register, call 800-272-3900 or go to www.alz.org/CRF (entering zip code 53182).

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

INFANT CPR & SAFETY FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Information presented in this non-certification course includes safe sleep, SIDS reduction strategies, infant and child safety tips, prevention of accidents and/or injuries, safety tips to prevent child drowning and how to perform CPR. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Fee: $20. Go www.aurora.org/events.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

IMMUNIZATIONS & TB SKIN TESTS: The Central Racine County Health Department offers childhood and adult vaccinations and TB skin tests.

Childhood vaccines include DTaP, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, MMR, meningococcal, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, Tdap and varicella. Childhood vaccine fees are $10 for one immunization; $15 for two; $20 for three or more; Badgercare/Medicare recipients are fee exempt. Adult vaccines include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Td and Tdap. Adult prices vary by vaccine.

All vaccinations are by appointment, call 262-898-4460.

TB skin tests are also available for $15. Call for eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment.

All appointments are held at the Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave. (second floor of the U.S. Bank building), Caledonia.

In 2012, federal and state agencies instituted vaccine policies that may affect your ability to receive immunizations from any local health department. You will receive eligibility requirement information when you call for an appointment. Pertussis vaccines (DTaP, Tdap) are not subject to the new policy requirements and may be given to any child or adult for $10.

For more information on clinics, eligibility requirements or to schedule an appointment call 262-898-4460 or go to www.crchd.com.

