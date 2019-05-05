ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL
MEDICAL MISSION AT HOME: Participants will learn how volunteer caregivers offer free healthcare, dental and social and support services including medical evaluations, laboratory testing, X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, dental care, pharmacy/medications, spiritual services and community resources. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Park High School, 1901 12th St. Free. Go to www.medicalmissionathome.org.
JANE CREMER FOUNDATION
DIET, NUTRITION, CANCER AND YOU: Focuses on information people should know about the importance of diet, nutrition and cancer. Presented by Beth Kielas, dietitian specialist-oncology, Nutrition Services at Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Liz Cuhac, registered dietitian with Aurora Cancer. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Free. To register, go to janecremerfoundation.org or call 262-237-0619.
AURORA WELLNESS CENTER
CANCER SURVIVOR SERIES: MOVING FORWARD — ACUPUNCTURE-INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE: Participants will learn about how acupuncture can help with pain, peripheral neuropathy, nausea, energy levels/fatigue, stress/anxiety and sleep problems. 6-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Go to www.aurora.org/events.
BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
WALK WITH A DOC: Dr. Scott Beatse will speak on “Exercise & Pregnancy.” 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Listen to Beatse speak and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk with medical providers. Presented by Aurora Health Care.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
MEDICARE ABC'S: A talk on the basics of Medicare for educational purposes only. No plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove. Free. To register, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
CARTHAGE COLLEGE
DIVERSE BRAINS: A COLLOQUIUM: Humans differ. Most read with their eyes, but some read with their fingertips. The majority communicates by speaking and listening, but a minority communicates by signing. Humans are diverse, and so are their brains. When should neuroscientists accentuate these differences — and when shouldn’t they? Why should individuals, themselves, accept their brain differences? And how can we, as a society, accommodate those brain differences?
Presented by Dr. Morton Ann Gernsbacher, is Vilas Research professor and Sir Frederic Bartlett professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She is a specialist in autism and psycholinguistics and has written and edited professional and lay books and over 150 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on these subjects. 4-5:15 p.m. Monday, May 13, Carthage College Niemann Media Theater, Hedberg Library, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.