ASCENSION ALL SAINTS HOSPITAL

MEDICAL MISSION AT HOME: Participants will learn how volunteer caregivers offer free healthcare, dental and social and support services including medical evaluations, laboratory testing, X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, dental care, pharmacy/medications, spiritual services and community resources. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Park High School, 1901 12th St. Free. Go to www.medicalmissionathome.org.

JANE CREMER FOUNDATION

DIET, NUTRITION, CANCER AND YOU: Focuses on information people should know about the importance of diet, nutrition and cancer. Presented by Beth Kielas, dietitian specialist-oncology, Nutrition Services at Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Liz Cuhac, registered dietitian with Aurora Cancer. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Free. To register, go to janecremerfoundation.org or call 262-237-0619.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

CANCER SURVIVOR SERIES: MOVING FORWARD — ACUPUNCTURE-INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE: Participants will learn about how acupuncture can help with pain, peripheral neuropathy, nausea, energy levels/fatigue, stress/anxiety and sleep problems. 6-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Go to www.aurora.org/events.

BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

WALK WITH A DOC: Dr. Scott Beatse will speak on “Exercise & Pregnancy.” 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Free. Listen to Beatse speak and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk with medical providers. Presented by Aurora Health Care.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

MEDICARE ABC'S: A talk on the basics of Medicare for educational purposes only. No plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove. Free. To register, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

CARTHAGE COLLEGE

DIVERSE BRAINS: A COLLOQUIUM: Humans differ. Most read with their eyes, but some read with their fingertips. The majority communicates by speaking and listening, but a minority communicates by signing. Humans are diverse, and so are their brains. When should neuroscientists accentuate these differences — and when shouldn’t they? Why should individuals, themselves, accept their brain differences? And how can we, as a society, accommodate those brain differences?

Presented by Dr. Morton Ann Gernsbacher, is Vilas Research professor and Sir Frederic Bartlett professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She is a specialist in autism and psycholinguistics and has written and edited professional and lay books and over 150 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on these subjects. 4-5:15 p.m. Monday, May 13, Carthage College Niemann Media Theater, Hedberg Library, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Free.

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780; or submit it to the online calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Health & Fitness under sections.

