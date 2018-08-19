Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Yoga on Monument Square
Bobbie Feders, a registered yoga teacher, instructs a free yoga session on Monument Square in Downtown Racine on June 30. Bend & Brew yoga sessions are held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1 on Monument Square. Fee: $15 (includes $5 coupon for coffee or beer and participating locations).

 MEGAN BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

Downtown Racine Corp.

MOVE & GROOVE — ZUMBA: Outdoor zumba, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $10 (includes $5 Downtown gift certificate). Call 262-634-6002 for more information.

BEND & BREW: Yoga session, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1. Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Fee: $15 (includes $5 coupon for coffee or beer and participating locations).

Health & Fitness File is published every Wednesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; fax to 262-631-1780

