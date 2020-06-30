Downtown Racine Corp.
BEND & BREW: Outdoor yoga session, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9-10 a.m. and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 5, Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions are led by Yoga Roots Racine with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Bring a yoga mat or towel and water. Social distancing and class limits of 25 people will be enforced. Free (donations accepted for instructors). Participants should arrive 10 minutes prior to start time to sign-in. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.
Hawthorn Hollow
Classes are held at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers, and are taught by Pamela Grubb of Mindful Yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel, bug spray and water. Optional but suggested: Blanket, two blocks, strap/tie and small throw pillow. Social distancing will be followed (masks optional). Classes are nonrefundable and may be moved to another location or Zoom in inclement weather. To register, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.com. Payment is required upon registration. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org/classes/natureyoga.
YOGA IN THE GARDEN: An all levels hatha yoga class in the Two Sisters Garden. Participants learn breath awareness to align, strengthen and promote flexibility in the body and mind. Class ends with a guided relaxation. Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Fee: $20.
SOOTHING YOGA FOR STRESSFUL TIMES: Participants use breathing practices to create self-awareness in this all levels hatha yoga class in the Two Sisters Garden. Class ends with guided relaxation. Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Fee: $20.
Health & Fitness File is published every Tuesday and includes notices of nonprofit fitness and health-related programs. The deadline to submit an announcement is seven days before the desired publication date. Email information to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com; mail information to Fitness File, c/o Loreen Mohr, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or fax to 262-631-1780.
