HEALTH & FITNESS FILE

BEND & BREW: Outdoor yoga session, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9-10 a.m. and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 5, Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions are led by Yoga Roots Racine with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Bring a yoga mat or towel and water. Social distancing and class limits of 25 people will be enforced. Free (donations accepted for instructors). Participants should arrive 10 minutes prior to start time to sign-in. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.