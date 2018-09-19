Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH

BLOOD DRIVE: Donors must have a picture ID, be at least 17 years old and in good health, and aware of their travel and medication histories. Teens that are 16 years old may donate with written permission from a parent or legal guardian. Donors will be entered in a weekly drawing for a Packers tailgate package at Lambeau Field, including game tickets. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. Free. To schedule a donation time, call 262-496-0475 or 262-639-6465.

AURORA WELLNESS CENTER

STRONG BODIES: A 10- to 12-week exercise program for men and women of all ages. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 25-Dec. 13, Aurora Wellness Center is at 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Fee: $30. To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to www.aurora.org/events.

