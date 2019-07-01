DR. JOHN BRYANT COMMUNITY CENTER
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION GROUPS: July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Felicia S. Smith, MSW, will lead a free series of adult mental health discussion groups from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. They are:
- July 10: "What is Anxiety?" Anxiety affects millions of adults.
- July 17: "What is Depression? "Some signs and symptoms of depression.
- July 24: "Community Resources." Local resources that are available.
CITY OF RACINE
ZUMBA FITNESS CLASSES: The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department offers sessions of Zumba Fitness at Racine’s five community centers. These ongoing classes, created by Colombian dancer/choreographer Alberto Perez, incorporates hip hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo dance to create an aerobic workout. Participants of all levels of fitness and dance experience are welcome. The schedule:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 262-636-9235. Zumba Gold for seniors. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Wednesdays — Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 10-11:30 a.m., 262-636-9226. A $3 donation per class is requested.
- Saturdays — Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive, 10-11 a.m., 262-636-9237. A $1 donation is requested.
For more information, call the community center or 262-636-9131.
DOWNTOWN RACINE CORP.
BEND AND BREW: Free outdoor yoga on the Sam Johnson Parkway, led by Yoga Roots Racine for all ages and skill levels. Some mats will be available but patrons are encouraged to bring their own. 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, June 22-Aug. 31 (no class Aug. 3). Free (donations accepted). Arrive 5-10 minutes early for sign-in. Participants receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses:
- Coffee locations: Red Onion Cafe, Divino Gelato Cafe, The Nash.
- Beer locations: Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pub on Wisconsin, Joey’s Yardarm.
- Mimosa location: The Maple Table.
Event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather (check DRC Facebook page).
