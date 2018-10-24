RACINE COUNTY — Medications stored in homes or thrown in the trash make them accessible for abuse and accidental poisoning. Flushed medications can accumulate in the aquatic environment and in water supplies where treatment plants are not designed to remove them. Racine County residents have several convenient locations to safely dispose of their unwanted household medications while protecting the environment.
Most local law enforcement agencies and some pharmacies in Racine County are now permanent collection sites for unwanted medications. These collection sites are usually accessible daily, providing residents a quick and convenient means for disposal. Each site has information regarding what types of medications they will accept. In 2017, more than 2,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected at the Racine County permanent collection sites. Collection boxes are for residents of households only, not businesses. Locations are:
- Caledonia Police Dept., 6900 Nicholson Road, Caledonia
- Racine Sheriff Patrol Station, 14116 Washington Ave., Sturtevant
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 4810 Washington Ave., Racine
- City of Burlington Police Dept., 224 E. Jefferson St., Burlington
- Sturtevant Police Dept., 2801 89th St., Sturtevant
- Waterford Police Dept., 415 N. Milwaukee St., Waterford
- City of Racine Police Dept., 730 Center St., Racine
- Town of Burlington Police Dept., 32288 Bushnell Road, Burlington
- Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, Wind Point
- Mt. Pleasant Police Dept., 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant
- Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove
For more information, contact the Central Racine County Health Department at 262-898-4460, www.crchd.com, or City of Racine Public Health Department at 262-636-9201, www.cityofracine.org/health.
