Listen to the news and you’ll likely hear something about the great economic times we’re experiencing: job growth, low unemployment, wage gains, or our huge local construction boom. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for everyone — farmers in particular aren’t feeling the benefits of our country’s economic upswing. Years of depressed prices for commodity products, like dairy, corn and soybeans are taking a financial toll on many family farms. On top of other stresses common in farming, including weather’s impact on growing and harvest conditions, equipment breakdowns, on-farm injuries and generally excessive workloads, the current state of the farm economy is one more burden to bear. A farmer’s work ethic and optimism (warranted or not) is often key to getting through the tough times, but staving off the impacts of compounding stressors with hard work and a sunny outlook has its limits.
Impacts of stress
Stress often manifests in the body as headaches, ulcers, colds and other illnesses. On a farm there’s little time for recovery — taking care of animals and crops often comes before a farmer’s own self-care. The impact of stress on the brain can contribute to depression, anxiety, sleeping problems, memory and cognition issues. Working with these physical and mental distractions in a farm setting, hazardous enough as it is, can increase the potential for injury. As in many small family businesses, stress from the farm can easily spill into the home, impacting entire families. Stress-related anger, anxiety, blame, and bitterness can strain family relationships, and at worst, divide families and end in the loss of a farming legacy.
A call to action
John Shutske, UW-Extension Agricultural Safety and Health Specialist, embraces the idea of stress being a call to action. In his publication Farm Stress & Decision-Making During Challenging Times, Shutske suggests several strategies for managing stress:
- Eat
- healthy
- —
- often
- in
- a
- rush,
- it’s
- easy
- for
- farmers
- to
- opt
- for
- quick
- calories,
- caffeine
- and
- sugar
- instead
- of
- healthy
- food
- and
- proper
- hydration.
- Get
- moving
- —
- exercising,
- especially
- during
- the
- winter
- months
- is
- helpful
- in
- relieving
- stress,
- maintaining
- a
- positive
- mood
- and
- preparing
- bodies
- for
- the
- physical
- demands
- of
- busier
- seasons.
- Avoid
- unhealthy
- de-stressors,
- like
- alcohol,
- drugs
- and
- tobacco.
- Talking
- —
- openly
- discussing
- and
- airing
- problems,
- concerns,
- and
- fears
- isn’t
- easy
- for
- most
- people,
- farmers
- especially,
- but
- simply
- communicating
- with
- family
- and
- close
- friends
- can
- often
- help
- relieve
- stressful
- situations.
- Stay
- current
- on
- ag
- industry
- trends
- —
- devoting
- time
- to
- self-education
- and
- networking
- can
- help
- open
- doors
- to
- new
- opportunities
- in
- agriculture.
- Plan
- to
- clarify
- long-term
- goals
- —
- on
- a
- farm
- this
- might
- include
- adding
- a
- new
- enterprise,
- bringing
- a
- successor
- into
- the
- business,
- or
- in
- some
- cases,
- developing
- a
- plan
- to
- exit
- the
- business.
- Set
- aside
- time
- for
- family
- —
- farmers
- often
- miss
- special
- events,
- even
- holidays,
- due
- to
- the
- needs
- of
- the
- farm.
- Planning
- ahead
- and
- prioritizing
- time
- for
- family
- and
- fun
- can
- provide
- a
- healthy
- mental
- break.
- Help
- yourself
- and
- others
- during
- stressful
- times
- —
- take
- notice
- symptoms
- of
- stress
- and
- depression
- take
- action
- by
- contacting
- a
- counselor
- or
- health
- professional.
Ways to support farmers
‘Tis the season of giving — if you feel inclined to show your appreciation for Wisconsin farmers during a particularly stressful time, consider supporting them by purchasing local farm products or contributing to state and local organizations that support farmers and future farmers such as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, the Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundation, the Fondy Food Center, the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, or youth groups like FFA or 4-H.
The fat guy's tariffs are having a devastating effect on farmers.
