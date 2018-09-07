This time of year, weeds make their presence known. Many of those that escaped the herbicide, hoe, cultivator or mower are now flourishing, flowering, producing seed and pollen under the late summer sun. Fall allergy sufferers are sneezing and wheezing, scorning the ragweed growing along roadways, field edges, and in the many fallow unmanaged or to-be-developed areas throughout our region. Just writing on this subject is making me sniffle.
Allergies aside, a handful of weeds are posing significant problems for Wisconsin farmers this year. Of particular concern are two members of the pigweed family that have recently invaded our state: Palmer amaranth and waterhemp. These species differ a bit from the redroot, smooth, and spiny pigweeds farmers and gardeners know well — Palmer amaranth and waterhemp are highly competitive and fast growing, prolific seed producers (to the tune of 250,000 seeds per plant), and they germinate later into the growing season, making early season control difficult. Both weeds have a high potential to quickly develop resistance to commonly used herbicides, posing significant management challenges.
Though it has been found in other southern Wisconsin counties, Palmer amaranth has not yet been confirmed in Racine or Kenosha Counties. But waterhemp is here and causing problems — it can be seen towering over soybeans and other low-growing crops in several local fields. While these pigweeds pose the greatest concern in agricultural settings, they also grow along roadsides and in gardens, among other places. Since they can be so difficult to manage, weed scientists at the University of Wisconsin want to document locations of Palmer amaranth and waterhemp around the state to help control their spread. Anyone suspecting they have found either of the two species is invited to participate in the Report a Pigweed project by visiting https://fyi.uwex.edu/wifdn/report-a-pigweed/, or simply by searching for “Report a Pigweed” in your browser.
The Report a Pigweed website contains helpful videos and factsheets on waterhemp and Palmer amaranth identification by Mark Renz, Extension weed specialist. Reporting is simple and can be done with an app or via email. Submitters should be prepared to share the detailed location of the pigweed, the habitat (e.g., soybean field, home garden, roadside), pictures of the plant, and whether herbicide resistance is suspected.
The University is also interested in testing waterhemp populations throughout the state for herbicide resistance. Farmers and agronomists are encouraged to collect waterhemp seeds this fall from their row crop production fields and submit them for free herbicide resistance screening. More information on this project and management strategies for these challenging weeds can be found at www.wiscweeds.info or by contacting me at leigh.presley@ces.uwex.edu.
